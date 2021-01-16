Pitt State men’s drop to No. 8 Washburn on the road

TOPEKA, Kan. — A big second half from the No. 8 Washburn Ichabods sealed the 84-62 win against Pittsburg State Saturday evening at Lee Arena.

Trey Geiman led all scorers with 19 points to help lead Washburn (10-1, 10-1 MIAA) to the win. Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. scored a team-leading 17 points for Pitt State (5-6, 5-6 MIAA), while Ryan Pippins added 15 points.

Pitt State returns to action next Thursday (Jan. 21) when the Gorillas host the University of Nebraska-Kearney with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. (CST).