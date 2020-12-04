Pitt State men’s basketball home opener spoiled by Rogers State in overtime

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team ends the night 2-2 on the season after a loss to Rogers State in the home opener.

While the Gorillas were dominant the first half of the game, the Hillcats closed the gap heading into the end of the game. When the fourth quarter ended, the two teams were tied at 69-69. In overtime, the Hillcats controlled the clock and came away with a 87-80 win.

Martin Vogts led the Gorillas in scoring with 17 points, while Bobby Arthur Williams Jr. contributed 14.