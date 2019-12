PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State men dropped their second consecutive MIAA game against Washburn, 66-59.

The Gorillas led the majority of the game before the Ichabods rallied back for the victory.

Antonio Givens II led the Gorillas in scoring with 16 points with Dejon Waters Jr. added 14 in the loss.

The Pitt State men will return to action next Wednesday, December 18th at home, tip-off at 6 PM.