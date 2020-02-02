Pitt State men back in business after 64-59 comeback win over Northeastern State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — After a sluggish first half that saw the Pittsburg State men’s basketball team down seven at halftime, the Gorillas came back to defeat the Northeastern State RiverHawks (14-8, 7-6 MIAA) 64-59.

Marchel Cherry hit what would be a very important three at the buzzer heading into the break to turn a 10-point deficit into a seven. Then the Gorillas (8-12, 4-7) came out in the second half with a different intensity. An 11-4 run late in the half propelled the Gorillas in front thanks to the efforts of A.J. Walker (16 points), Jah-Kobe Womack (10), and Dejon Waters Jr., Ray Elliot and Xavier Womack all finishing with nine points respectively.

The Gorillas still control their own destiny just a win away from the eighth spot in the conference standings, and a chance to advance to the conference tournament. Pitt State returns to action on Wednesday in Emporia, Kan., for a matchup against the Emporia State Hornets (10-10, 4-7). Tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.