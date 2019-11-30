Pitt State MBB escapes close contest at home in 72-69 win over Hastings College

PITTSBURG, Kan. — R.J. Lawrence provided the spark early in the second half to help keep the Pitt State Gorillas (3-1) afloat in a hard fought game that saw the Gorillas on top, 72-69, over the Hastings College Broncos (5-4).

After a late surge from the Broncos late in the second half, Hastings closed the margin to three, 67-64, with 40 seconds left in the game. But Pitt State held on thanks to a few completed free throws and converted shots in the end from Christian Edmondson and Lawrence. Xavier Womack collected a game-high 14 rebounds on top of Ray Elliot (10), Marcel Cherry (13), Lawrence (15) and Jah-Kobe Womack (15) all scored in double-figures in the Gorillas win.

Pitt State resumes its home stand on Saturday against the Avila Eagles (3-4) with tip-off slated for 5 p.m.