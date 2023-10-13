PITTSBURG, KS – The long-awaited cross-border rivalry between Pitt State and Missouri Southern will feature two vastly different teams.

The Lions are looking to rebound after two straight losses, while the Gorillas are looking to keep their undefeated season alive. Despite the build-up, Pitt State head coach Brian Wright isn’t fazed.

“This is no different than any other game for us,” said Wright.

“It’s just as important as any game we have on the schedule. Saturday, we look to play at our highest level against a really good football team.”

With the Gorillas finally springing to life in the first half last week, Emporia State matched the tempo and worked their way back into the game.

Offensive lineman Cooper Schettler harped on the importance of being dominant for all four quarters.

“We have not put a whole game together yet this year, but once we finally do that, everybody in the league will see how good we really can be,” said Schettler.

“It’s up to us to put that game together and we’ve got to do it. We need to do our job for four quarters.”

On the Southern offense, Gorillas linebacker Luke Jennings said there’s plenty of challenges presented. He praised the Lions for having a good balance between the run and the pass.

“They run the ball well, they throw the ball well, they’re a very balanced offense,” said Jennings. “They’re all really big and physical, so there’s a lot of challenges out there.”

“This is probably the most balanced team we’ve played.”

Pitt State will take on Southern at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Fred G. Hughes Stadium.