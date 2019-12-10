Pitt State introduces Brian Wright as new head football coach

PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the 15th time in football program history, the Pittsburg State University Gorillas will have a new head football coach.

Brian Wright was introduced to Pitt State nation today in front of many fans, alumni and current players. Wright is coming to Pittsburg after spending the last four seasons at the University of Toledo as the offensive coordinator. During his time with the Rockets, he saw his offensive units shatter school records.

“I had the chance to work at Youngstown State as a graduate assistant,” Wright told KODE Action 12 Sports. “Coach [Jim] Tressel won four national championships at Youngstown State, and I think the key thing I learned from coach Tressel was that there are a lot of things that make people and teams great that have nothing to do with talent.”

“I would be remiss if I did not mention my college coach, the late Bob Tucker. We always walked past coach Tucker’s office and he had a window there, and coach Tucker’s light was always on, and I was like this guy is killing himself in there. He worked so incredibly hard and the amount of time and effort that he put into making sure that we were prepared.”

Coach Wright will aim to keep his team prepared, but also wants them to be successful off the field.

“I would expect us to excel in the classroom and to have a team GPA of over 3.0, and I would expect us to win every game that we set out there to go play,” Wright continued. “I mean that’s why we do this, and I would expect us to put in the necessary hours in to this community and serve this community, because to me this program will be built on those three things.”



Pitt State’s new head coach also spoke with the team earlier in the morning and said that they’re just as fired up to get started on next season as he is. As for a coaching staff, Wright says that search starts today.