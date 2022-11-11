The Pitt State Gorillas gear up to play their final regular season game of 2022 in front of their home crowd Saturday afternoon.

In their regular season finale, Pitt State will host the Fort Hays State Tigers. This will be their last test before they prepare to take on the division two playoffs starting next weekend.

The newly crowded MIAA champs are currently 10-0 on the season and on Senior Day against Fort Hays. They’re looking to go 11-0 to end the season.

The Gorillas know home games are limited going forward, but they want to go out tomorrow and end the season with a win to make it special for the these seniors. This senior class for the Gorillas will be greatly celebrated.

Coach Wright stated, “Anytime that you have that opportunity for those guys. Again its a special time, its a special moment. We’ve been through a lot together, some of them in inherited this staff and some of them, we recruited so there’s a mix of guys there, for the most part you know what got them to this point and you wanna celebrate that moment with them.”

Chad Dodson Jr said, “Yeah for sure, that’d be nice but, not expecting anything, we’re gonna have to come out there and earn that. Like I said they’re a tough team and would love to go out on this senior night for these seniors and get a win. There’s only so many guaranteed home games left for them so.”

Brandon Mlekus mentioned, “Definitely, you know, hays is a solid team, they always, like I said earlier, they’re gonna fight hard, they’re gonna play hard and we’re gonna have to handle business and do our thing and hopefully you know, we can get in and get out and get a little rest for the upcoming weeks.”