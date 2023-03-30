With the NFL Draft getting closer, a few NFL scouts came to Pittsburg Thursday morning as Pitt State hosted its 2023 Pro Day with several athletes in attendance. Those representing Pitt State were offensive lineman Kory Woodruff, wide receivers Bryce Murphy and Mark Wheeland and defensive end Keiondre Hall. Each player was thankful Pitt State could host the Pro Day and excited to represent the University.

Keiondre Hall said, “It’s a very awesome opportunity just to even have the chance to do this and be able to get out in front of scouts and perform showing my talent to these scouts. I just wanna say thank you to Pitt State for hosting the event.”

Thursday morning started in the weight room with bench press reps, then moved to the field for vertical jump, broad jump, 40 yard dash, the pro agility and the three cone drill. The players then ended the day with position drills. The four Gorillas felt strong about their performance and knew they were in a position to succeed at their Pro Day.

Mark Wheeland said, “Just being here at Pitt knowing the standard, knowing that everything you do is gonna lead you up to this moment, whether it’s winning games or just in practice, they set you up to be here.”

At the end of the day, these players all have their minds set on making it big as they hope to make an NFL roster this fall. It’s something they’ve been fighting for most of their life and they’re looking to make it happen soon.

Kory Woodruff said, “It’d be the biggest blessing of my life so far. It’s something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a young kid. It would just be a blessing and I’ll probably break down and tear up, but that’s part of it. I think in these past five years in college I’ve earned my spot.”

Bryce Murphy said, “Since second grade I’ve been playing football and I’ve always thought to myself it’s the only thing I’m good at. To do the one thing I love most in this world and to do it in front of the people I love most is just an amazing and special time for me.”