Pitt State holds NFL Pro Day, Zech Thomas eyes a chance at the league

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The countdown is on for the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are Pro Days taking place at different spots throughout the country. Pitt State held its Pro Day with Zech Thomas Tuesday afternoon at the Robert W. Plaster Center, with the offensive lineman looking to improve his draft stock ahead of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.

Coaches and teammates were all in attendance to watch the lone Gorilla participant run the 40-yard dash, three cone drill, and other testing events like pro agility and the 60-yard shuffle.

The McKinney, Tx., native finished with 30 career starts for the Gorillas, in addition to being named a 2020 team captain for the abbreviated fall season. And now Thomas will try to be the latest Gorilla to find his start in the league.

