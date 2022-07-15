The summer is a time where high school athletes have time to go to college camps. They can sharpen their skills and help gain exposure to college coaches.

Pitt State football would hold its second Brian Wright prospect camp this summer for seniors.

The camp would be at the Plaster Center on the campus of Pitt State.

Several players would come from around the region to showcase their talent. It was an individual skills camp for prospects eyeing Pitt State as a possible school to play college football at.

The Gorillas coaching staff would be there to witness the senior talent in the region.

Head Coach Brian Wright would speak on how the camp went Friday afternoon.

Wright said, “Yeah, today was a great day. You know over a 150 prospects were here at this camp today and we saw a lot of talent, a lot of great kids, a lot of local kids and a lot of guys that came from a long ways away to come and visit with us today and work in the camp and it’s a big part of our evaluation process. Well I think it’s really important that we recruit the guys that we need to get from this region, from this area, local guys just tend to have a lot more invested in this place. You know, a lot of them have been coming to football games since the day that they can remember and they have family members that came to school here and so they’re invested and this place means a lot to them.”