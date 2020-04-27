Pitt State has two athletes, two teams in 2020 MIAA Hall of Fame Class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced their 2020 Hall of Fame class. The Pittsburg State Gorillas were well represented, with two teams and two individual athletes announced.

Diana (Wathan) Belvins played volleyball for the Gorillas from 2000 to 2003. In that time, she earned third-team NCAA Division II All-America honors. She was also a three-time All-Region and four-time All-MIAA performer. Wathan set eight school records: career games played, career kills, career attacks, career service aces, career digs, single-season kills, single-season attacks, and single-season digs. Her career digs total ranks second all-time in NCAA Division II history. Wathan helped lead the team to the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Tournament appearance in 2003.

Venessa Lee was a middle distance runner for the Gorillas track team from 2004 to 2009. Lee was a three-time NCAA Division II National Champion and a six-time All-America performer in the 800-meter run. She won 11 MIAA individual titles and earned All-MIAA honors 15 times. She set school records in the indoor 800m and mile run and the outdoor 800m in 2007.

The 2004 football team finished their season as the NCAA Division II National Runner-up under head coach Chuck Broyles. They finished their season with a 14-1 record after Gorillas dropped a 36-31 decision to Valdosta State University in the National Championship Game. Pitt State’s offense broke the NCAA’s 118-year-old single-season scoring record. The Gorillas scored 837 points in 15 games, averaging 55.8 points per game. The squad also set NCAA all division records for rushing and total offense during that season.

The 2016 Pittsburg State Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team won the first National Championship in program history in 2016. Pitt State held off St. Augustine’s University by one point, 52 to 51, to claim the national title. The Gorillas previous best finish was their fourth-place finish at the 2016 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships. The best outdoor best was ninth-place in 2014.