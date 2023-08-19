PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State football team took a step back from football Saturday afternoon to give back to its fans and community.

At Chatter Bar & Grill, the Pitt State football program hosted an autograph signing event. This event allowed the Gorilla fans of all ages to get a poster signed by all the players.

Pitt State young fans Dylan Spencer, Andrew Akins and Frontenac head football coach Mark Smith’s son Will say the event was very special and they are ready to cheer on the Gorillas this season.

Some familiar faces showed up like Frontenac head coach Mark Smith and his family.

Former Galena head football head coach Beau Sarwinski came out to support his son Nick.

As far as the players they look forward to signing autographs and giving back to the community.

Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Cooper Schettler said, “Every year. I mean, this is a big deal for the town, you know, not just us. We like seeing the kids out here and, like, getting to meet all our fans, but it’s. It’s a lot of fun just being out here and getting to see, like, the crowd. We’re doing it all for. You know, it means a lot to us.”

“Oh, well, it was always special to give back to the community. There are main support systems and there are part of the reason, a big part of the reason that we do what we do. So we just look forward to this part of the year every year. Getting ready to roll into the season.” Redshirt Senior cornerback Rico Payton voiced.

Seniors Trase Jeffries and Michael Lacey on what they would tell young kids who have aspirations to become a future Gorilla.