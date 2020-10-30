Pitt State football game to go on as planned despite positive COVID-19 tests

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State’s football game against Nebraska-Kearney will go on as planned Saturday, even after a second round of COVID-19 testing revealed 11 positive cases within the football team.

The university says all 11 cases are asymptomatic, and that none of the players and coaches who tested positive will be present at Saturday’s game.

After consulting with Crawford County health officials, the decision was made to let the game go on as planned.

Pitt State says that the risk for fans remains low, and that capacity limits for the sold out game at Carnie Smith Stadium will remain at 25 percent.

Those wishing to watch the game from home can do so on KSN. Kickoff is set for 12:05 pm.