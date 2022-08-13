This past week, Pitt State Football was back in action as they started fall camp, and we take a deeper look at their team and what the strong points will be with this team.

I think the biggest takeaway is the offensive and the defensive line group. Coach Brian Wright talked about the depth they have at each position and how that just helps them makes them more success.

“Well, we do have depth at both spots there and I’m really happy with both groups. The guys that we have there, the competition that takes place, and you have to have that to bring out the best in all of us.” Coach Wright said, “I’m really impressed with our offensive line and their commitment to getting better this summer. They worked extremely hard in the weight room. All of those guys stayed this summer and made most of all those workouts in there and just so impressed with how they’ve come together. defensively, we didn’t quite do that as well as I would’ve liked. But, we have some guys that I think can come out here and certainly and you know make up for a little of that time, maybe here in camp”.

One of those guys on the defensive line coming back is Graduate Senior Zeke Wall. Wall was a Second Team All-MIAA player finishing with 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

“It’s gonna help because then we’re gonna be able to get some rest and not everyone taking every play of the game. We’ll have a good rotation and have people fresh, fresh legs out there,” Wall said.

On the offensive side, Redshirt Junior Trase Jeffries will be back with an offensive line that is returning all five starters and was one of the better offensive line groups in the MIAA last season.

“I think we left a lot of plays last year. I think we were just one block away from having big plays,” Jeffries said. “I think the biggest the emphasis for us this off-season was just working on like our technique and just like learning our run plays better, so that way like if a blitz is coming, we know how to pick it up, and when we can do that, we’re gonna have gash guys for a lot of yards with these running backs we got back here”.

So as you can see, the offensive line and the defensive line are expected to have big seasons. It’s like they say, “Games are won and lost in the trenches”, and it all starts up front. If both of these position groups can lead the way and have success, I have no doubt Pitt State will have another great season.

Pitt State will open up their season on Thursday, September 1st, against Central Missouri. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.