Pittsburg, KS – Facing their toughest opponent this season, the Pitt State Gorillas will make the trip to Central Missouri to battle the Mules. With wins against Washburn and Fort Hays State, the Gorillas dominated the second half of both games. In facing the Mules, Pitt State head coach Brian Wright stressed the importance of technique and fundamentals.

“It’s knowing the opponent,” Wright said.

“We’ve got to handle them with great fundamentals, technique, and a good scheme. We need guys to play well as UCM brings a completely different offense to the table.”

Zach Zebrowski and UCM’s offense put up five touchdowns and 400 yards last week against Central Oklahoma. Defensive end Brandon Stegall credited Mules head coach Josh Lamberson, and mentioned the importance of Pitt State’s diligence in preparation this week.

“I know they’re a very up-tempo offense,” said Stegall. “They’re a very well coached team, and we’ve got to make sure we’re in shape.”

As for Pitt State’s offense, the running game has shined the brightest. Combining for over 200 rushing yards per game, the Gorillas will rely on the running back tandem between Antwan Squire, Noah Hernandez, and Cleo Chandler.

When addressing the offense, Hernandez said a lot of what was focused on in practice this week was the little details.

“It starts early in practice with the little details,” said Hernandez. “I think if we just get the little details down throughout the week, going into Saturday will make it easier for us to dominate.”

The Gorillas will face Central Missouri on Saturday at 1 p.m.