JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite a Pitt State rally that helped tie the game 4-4 in the fourth inning, it wasn’t enough to get past 2021 MIAA regular season champions Central Missouri, as the Gorillas fell to the Mules 9-5.

With the loss, Pitt State falls to the consolation bracket, and will face the loser of Thursday’s game between Central Oklahoma and Rogers State on Friday.

First pitch from Warren Turner Field is set for 3 pm.