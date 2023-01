Thursday night, the Pittsburg State men’s basketball team would look to turn its season around on the road against Rogers State. However, the Gorillas would fall short to the Hillcats 82-70.

R.J. Forney Jr. was the leading scorer for Pitt State with 18 points. Deshaun English would add a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Gorillas slip to 5-13 overall and 2-10 in conference play. They next face Northeastern State Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m.