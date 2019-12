PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State men fall to Henderson State, 88-78.

The Gorillas (4-4) are currently on a three game losing streak after their loss to the Reddies.

Pitt State did have four players in double figures in the loss, Dejon Waters Jr. led the scoring with 21 points.

The Gorillas will return to action on Saturday against Montana State – Billings at the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.