The Pitt State women’s basketball team hosted Rogers State Saturday afternoon. It was a back and forth game that needed two overtimes to decide. The Gorillas ended up falling short 83-82 after a last second shot from Rogers State’s Vanessa Gajdosova in the second overtime.

Jayme Jackson said, “We played really hard. It’s always really hard to get down to two overtimes and everyone’s a little tired, it’s been a long game, but I’m proud of our team and I think we played really hard.”

Head coach Amanda Davied said, “They got the last possession in and I thought our kids showed some real resilience and some real toughness in some of the plays that we had and some of the plays we made on the offensive side, but we needed to get that on the defensive end.

The women next go on the road to face Central Missouri Wednesday.