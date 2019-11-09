Pitt State erases halftime deficit, starting season off with a win over Oklahoma Baptist

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A game of exchanging buckets back-and-forth early on brought us to a halftime score of 50-45. Pitt State heated up and pulled away in the second half to win 96-78 over Oklahoma Baptist.

Senior forward Athena Alvarado simply could not be stopped. She had a career-high 31 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Sophomore guard Tristan Gegg also had a career-high in points with 28. Sophomore guard Kaylee DaMitz and junior guard Maya Williams both generated dominant performances with 12 points, 3 assists for DaMitz and 10 points, six rebounds for Williams.

Gorillas face off against Southwestern Oklahoma State University tomorrow as part of the MIAA/GAC Conference Challenge. The Bulldogs lost in the DII National Championship game last season in double overtime to Lubbock Christian University.

