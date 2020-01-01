Pitt State drops sixth straight contest, falling to Bethany College 93-89

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A couple late buckets in the end helped lift the Bethany College Swedes (6-7) over the Pittsburg State Gorillas (4-7, 0-2), 93-89, handing the Gorillas their sixth straight loss on the season.

The Gorillas erased a 10-point deficit early in the first half, shooting 50 percent from the field. Seventeen turnovers came back to bite Pitt State as the Swedes were able to hang on in the end.

Dejon Waters Jr. led four Gorillas in double figures with a season high 21 points. A.J. Walker scored 19 points of his own along with five assists, with Jah-Kobe Womack netting 16 points and Marcel Cherry 13 points.

Pitt State hits the road on Saturday to resume MIAA action with a trip to Kearney, Neb., to face the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers (6-4, 1-1).