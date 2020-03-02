Pitt State captures fourth straight women’s indoor title; Missouri Southern takes home men’s championship

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Championship Sunday was quite the finish for both Pittsburg State University and Missouri Southern State University’s track and field teams at the MIAA Indoor Championships at the Robert W. Plaster Center.

The Gorillas women’s side finished the day on top with 137 total points, securing their fourth straight indoor title. Southern’s women’s team followed suit right behind Pitt State with 130.5 points. As for the men, Missouri Southern sat way up high in the standings with 142 total points and Pitt State in second with 116 points.

Lions Rajindra Campbell was tough to catch in the men’s shot put. Campbell ended the event with a final score of 20.07 meters. It notched both an MIAA record and NCAA automatic qualifying mark. He wasn’t the only Southern standout for the men as Josh Fulmer (weight throw), Josh Norville (long jump), Ryan Riddle (mile), and Gidieon Kimutai (3000-meter run) all received gold medal performances.

Seven individuals attained championships for Pitt State women’s squad. On Friday, Trace Mosby brought home gold in the pentathlon in the meet’s first event. Piper Misse won gold in the 3000-meter run and 5000-meter run. The rest of the individual title winners include: Asia Anderson (high jump), Brianna Cooks (weight throw), Haven Lander (pole vault), and Rhema Taylor (600-yard dash).