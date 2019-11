PITTSBURG, Ks. — After a tough road loss to Lindenwood earlier in the week, the Pitt State Gorillas returned home in efforts of returning to winning ways. Everyone was involved tonight as the Gorillas dominated the Central Christian College Tigers, 96-51.

Maya Williams posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Meghan Maher had herself a night with 20 points of her own, as she was 6-of-10 from the 3-point line. In addition, the bench added 20 points in the win.