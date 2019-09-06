Pitt State boots game winning field goal to claim season opener win

EDMOND, OK — After a late comeback effort from Central Oklahoma, Jared Vincent knocked down a 19-yard field goal at Wantland Stadium in walk off fashion for Pittsburg State’s 37-35 win for its season opener.

The Gorillas opened the first half by scoring 27 unanswered points against the Bronchos. It wasn’t until the second half where four fumbles occurred to allow Central Oklahoma the opportunity to capitalize and pull ahead 35-34 with 3:20 left to play in the game.

Backup quarterback Mak Sexton marched the Gorillas downfield, completing five of seven passes for 60 yards on the winning drive. He converted a pair of third down plays and moved Pitt State into field goal range.

Vincent booted three field goals total in the game and he stepped up when it mattered most. Previously, he put the football through the uprights on 47-yard and 18-yard field goals.

As the clock expired, Vincent walked up to kick with complete composure and sent the Gorillas home with a win. Pitt State returns to Pittsburg for its home opener against Emporia State next Saturday.