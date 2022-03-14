Pitt State baseball and softball were at home Monday afternoon continuing MIAA play. The baseball team finished its three game series with Northwest Missouri, while softball played a doubleheader against Central Missouri.

The Gorillas baseball team, down 8-4 at one point, pulled off a comeback win over the Bearcats taking the 9-8 to sweep the three game series. They now improve to 13-7 overall and 8-1 in MIAA play. They go on the road Wednesday to face Emporia State.

For the softball team, Pitt State fell 6-3 in the first game, but turned around and won 10-2 in the second game. This moves them to 17-8 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA. They will next play in the Missouri Western Invitational starting this Friday.