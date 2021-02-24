Pitt State baseball stays hot with win over Minot State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the third, the Pitt State baseball team used an offensive spark to take a 3-1 lead, never looking back as they’d go on to defeat Minot State 4-2 Wednesday afternoon.

Junior pitcher Zach Curry pitched for three total innings, striking out two batters in his first win of the season. Nick Brown picked up his first save.

With the win, the Gorillas move to 3-0 on the season. They’ll be back in action Saturday for a double header in Hays to take on Fort Hays state. First pitch is set for noon.