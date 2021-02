WATCH: Every bat Pitt State touches is hot. The Gorillas have now scored 37 total runs in two games with the latest win coming at home against Northwest Missouri with a final score of 20-2.

Pitt State’s Garrett McGowan is swinging one of the hottest bats around after he finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two homers and five RBIs. Pitt State returns to action on Wednesday at Al Ortolani Field hosting Minot State.