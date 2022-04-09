PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State baseball evened its series with Rogers State Saturday, picking up a 7-5 win over the Hillcats.

Tied at 5 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Kaden Fowler smacked a go-ahead solo home run to help the Gorillas take a 6-5 lead.

Cade Clemons had a home run of his own in the eighth to give the Gorillas an insurance run.

Peyton Ingalls pitched seven innings to earn his fifth victory of the season. He allowed seven hits and two walks while picking up three strikeouts.

Both teams will close out their series Sunday. First pitch from Pittsburg is set for noon.