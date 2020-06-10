Pitt State Athletic Director named Division II Athletic Director of the Year Recipient

Pittsburg, Kan. — On Wednesday, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics named Jim Johnson, athletic director at Pittsburg State, as a Division II Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year.

Johnson is in his tenth year as athletic director at Pitt State. During his tenure, Pitt State teams have captured three NCAA Division II national championships, made two Elite Eight appearances and won 26 MIAA Championships. In 2018-19, PSU won the MIAA Commissioner’s Cup honoring the conference’s top overall program.

He is currently serving a four-year term as the MIAA representative on the NCAA Division II Management Council through January 2022; he was elected to serve as vice-chair for the 2019-20 academic year. Johnson also concurrently serves on the Division II Planning and Finance Committee, the Division II Championships Committee, and the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force. In 2018-19, he served as D2 ADA President.