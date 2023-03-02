We are less than 24 hours away from the big matchup between the Pittsburg State Gorillas and the Missouri Southern Lions. These teams will be facing each other for the third time this season. Pitt State would win both times earlier in the season. Players on both sides would speak on what it will take to win this time around.

Lacy Stokes said, “I mean at this point when it comes to scout, you’ve scouted them twice. We’ve scouted them a third time, but everybody kind of knows each other. First time, second time, third time, you know what everybody’s tendencies are, you know what plays they’re gonna run, you know what they’re gonna do, so I think in this game it’s just gonna come down to who wants it more, who’s going to make the effort plays, who’s going to play harder.”

Erin Davis said, “I think it’s gonna take us all being consistent and relying on each other when it comes to hard times. Making sure that we can trust each other, hold each other accountable and just lean on each other, I mean it’s just having each other’s back.”

There are some pretty big implications, not only for who moves ahead in the MIAA tournament, but who could possibly get into the NCAA Tournament. In the latest regional rankings Pitt State came in at number six, while Missouri Southern came in at number seven.

Pitt State head coach Amanda Davied said, “I think it’s a mindset of we definitely know it’s a win or go home. I think everybody’s aware of that, I think the way they’ve done the ranking has mixed everything up. I think everybody’s pretty aware that you know you could go at any moment.”

MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said, “As a coach, yeah I think about it. With our kids, we’re just talking about playing Pitt State and winning this game and going to the next game. Not worried about the Region Tournament, because that’ll be set on Sunday. If you do what you’re supposed to do, take care of business and you win some games, you’re going to be in.”

The Pitt State Gorillas and the Missouri Southern Lions will square off at Municipal Auditorium Friday night at 6 p.m.