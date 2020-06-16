Pitt State 2020 football schedule released

The MIAA announced Tuesday afternoon the official football schedule for the 2020 season. All 2020-21 sports schedules were approved by the Association’s CEO Council on Monday, June 15, and the Institutional Representative Council (IRC) on Tuesday, June 9.

It was approved that the football schedules would drop from 11 total games to 10 with Week 1 serving as a bye week. The MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee conducted a blind draw in order to recreate the schedules. Each team has five home games and five away games. According to the conference’s official press release, “Institutions were asked to submit one date they would like to have protected (e.g. homecoming, family day, etc.) from the original 2020 schedule.

The Gorillas open their season hosting Missouri Southern after finishing 6-5 a season ago. It was originally set to take place at Southern, but Pitt State will start its season at home in the new reformatted schedule. Pitt State will also not face Central Oklahoma this season.

Pitt State’s 2020 schedule:

9/5 | BYE

9/12 | Missouri Southern

9/19 | at Emporia State

9/26 | Lincoln

10/3 | at Northwest Missouri

10/10 | at Nebraska Kearney

10/17 | Fort Hays State

10/24 | at Central Missouri

10/31 | Missouri Western

11/7 | at Northeastern State

11/14 | Washburn

For a complete list of each MIAA school’s schedule, click here.