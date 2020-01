PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Men have five players in double-figures, but drop their third consecutive game, 80-72 to Rogers State.

Dejon Waters Jr. led the Pitt State scoring with 16 points. A.J. Walker (14), Jah-Kobe Womack (13), Marcell Cherry (11), & Ray Elliott (11) also finished in double figures.

Pitt State (7-12, 3-7) will host Northeastern State on Saturday.