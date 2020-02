EMPORIA, Kan. – The Pitt State men rallied back to beat Emporia State 77-74 behind 27 points from Marcel Cherry.

HUGE road win for the Gorillas.



Marcel Cherry: 27 pts



77-74 #PittState @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 7, 2020

The Gorillas received clutching shoot down the stretch to record their fifth conference victory. Cherry was joined by Antonio Givens II (13) and Jah-Kobe Womack (11) in double figures.

Pitt State (9-12, 5-7) will return to action on Saturday (2/8) as they face off with Washburn in Topeka.