PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Men needed a victory against Lincoln on Wednesday night to keep their hopes of the postseason alive, which they would get in convincing fashion, 73-56.

Not over yet. @GorillasMBB grabs the 73-56 win over Lincoln. A chance for Kansas City still alive with one game left.



Jah-Kobe Womack (23 pts): “We should have been doing this all year long.” @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 27, 2020

Jah-Kobe Womack scored 23 points for the Gorillas in the victory with A.J. Walker (16) and Marcel Cherry (12) also finished in double-figures.

Pitt State will need a victory over UCM on Saturday with a few other scenarios to fall their wall to make it to Kansas City next week.