JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Pitt State Men’s basketball team tried a last second heave but fall to the Blue Tigers 85-84.

Marcel Cherry led all scorers with 25 points. Christian Edmondson (15), DeJon Waters Jr. (12), and AJ Walker (11) all finished in double figures in the loss.

The Gorillas fall to 7-10 and 3-5 in the MIAA after the loss. Up next, the Gorillas will host Missouri Southern on Saturday, January 25th.