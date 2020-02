ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Pitt State Men dropped their 5th consecutive game against the #1 team in the nation Northwest Missouri State, 94-76.

Jah-Kobe Womack led the Gorillas in scoring with 20 points, Christian Edmondson added 15 points off the bench.

Pitt State will wrap up the season with two final home games against Lincoln (2/25) & Central Missouri (2/29).

Currently the Pitt State men are tied for 11th in the conference.