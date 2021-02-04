Pippins’ team-high 26 points leads Pitt State men’s to fourth straight win

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitt State’s Ryan Pippins netted a season-high 26 points to help deliver the Gorillas their fourth straight win after taking down Central Missouri at John Lance Arena Thursday evening, 79-72.

Pippins made eight of 14 shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and converted all seven free throw attempts. He added seven rebounds and three assists as well. Quentin Hardrict Jr. chimed in with 14 points while Martin Vogts and Cameron Huefner finished with 10 apiece.

Pitt State finished the game shooting 51 percent from the field, with Koray Gilbert grabbing a game-high 31 points for Central Missouri.

The Gorillas move to 9-7 on the season and will return to action Saturday (Feb. 6) when the Lincoln University Blue Tigers come to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST.