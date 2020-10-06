Peyton Hawkins walks it off for Webb City in pitcher’s duel against McDonald County

Local Sports

by: Jake Stansell

Posted: / Updated:

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Highlights from the Webb City Cardinals walking it off against the McDonald County Mustangs at Webb City High School on Monday evening.

Webb City’s Haidyn Berry and McDonald County’s Madeline McCall pitched complete games, going scoreless through six before Peyton Hawkins crushed a solo homer to walk it off for the Cardinals in the bottom of the sixth. Berry finished with 11 strikeouts and only allowing just one hit, while McCall tossed 13 total strikeouts and gave up three hits.

McDonald County drops to 17-3 on the season, whereas Webb City improves to a 22-2 record.

