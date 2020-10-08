Parsons tennis player looks to repeat as regional champ

PARSONS, Kan. — When it comes to singles tennis, Parsons High School’s Gracen Freiss is considered one of the top players in Southeastern Kansas. She once competed in a match that lasted four hours, but now she’s leaving a lasting impression on an already dominant program.

A two-time state placer, Freiss once thought volleyball was going to be her sport. She was invited out to a summer tennis camp her freshman year by then-head coach Jane Posch, who retired and currently serves as an assistant.

Fast forward to now, Freiss is a back-to-back SEK league title winner and aims to make another run at state this year. There’s a shortened list due to COVID-19, but Freiss says her goal is for at least a top-8 finish in the state tournament. This is her final season as a Viking, and Freiss added that she has gotten “tennis smarter” over the years to put her in a top spot.

“It’s been the highlight of my high school career,” Freiss said. “I’m just so sad that it’s ending, cause that’s my favorite part about high school. It’s the thing I’m going to remember forever are the memories, the coaches, the teammates, the success I’ve had, it’s all so great.”

Freiss will get a chance to defend her regional title this weekend, and will get to do so in front of a home crowd in Parsons to end her senior season.

“The game of tennis is something that I can do forever, which I’m grateful for,” Freiss continued. “Like one of the people that I play with all the time, he’s 60 and he still can beat me pretty hard. So, that’s what I’m looking forward to is even if I don’t take it to the next level, I can still be playing this game for the rest of my life.”