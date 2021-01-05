Parsons’ Tanner Barcus and Columbus’ Caleb Murillo talk Kansas Shrine Bowl invite

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official list of which high school seniors are invited to the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl was released on Saturday.

The event will feature some of the best high school football players, which includes four local faces. Wide receiver Tanner Barcus (Parsons), offensive lineman Caleb Murillo (Columbus), defensive lineman Dee Wideman (Girard) and defensive back Darell Jones (Field Kindley) all received invitations to this year’s game. Additionally, all four of the participants will suit up for the East squad.

“I think it’ll be great to see all the great players from Kansas, and I know there’s some people from [Southeast Kansas] there too,” Parsons’ Tanner Barcus said. “So it’ll be good to see everyone together playing.”

Columbus’ Caleb Murillo says he was shocked upon learning of his invitation, but added he’s ready to get back in the gym and prepare.

“Just thinking about where I came from as a freshman,” Murillo said. “I wasn’t the biggest dude out there, and I hit a little bit of a growth spurt, and sophomore year I decided to start lifting heavily, and just put in the work to become a great football player because I always wanted to play at the next level.”

Barcus mentioned that he’s keeping his options open as far as playing at the next level, where Murillo has an upcoming visit at Emporia State University.

The 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is scheduled for June 26 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT. Every year, net proceeds go towards benefiting Shriners Hospital for Children.