Parsons new head football coach ready to write the next chapter

PARSONS, Kan. — As high schools in Kansas start back up with summer sport activities this week, Parson High School’s first year head football coach, Jeff Schibi, is getting a first look at his new team.

Schibi takes over as the third head coach the current group of seniors have experienced. But there’s already a sense of familiarity as he was most of the players junior varsity coach.

It’s been two and a half months since players and coaches have seen each other and parsons has averaged more than 68 players a day in the weight room throughout the first week. One word Schibi used in describing what he wants to bring to the program is “consistency,” and he knows there’s still plenty of work to do before the kickoff of the fall season.

“I’m a true believer in programs are built through the weight room,” Schibi said. “That’s what I’m going to expect out of the kids, and I think they do understand that, and we’re going to be actively offensively and defensively.”

“I want teams to leave the football game, that they played against Parsons, saying, ‘Wow, that was the toughest, that was the hardest hitting team we’ve played this year.'”