Parsons names Jeff Schibi as next head football coach

PARSONS, Kan. — It was announced earlier Friday morning that Parsons High School’s assistant coach Jeff Schibi will become the next head coach for Vikings football, pending board approval.

Schibi had previously served on the staff the past two seasons as the Vikings offensive coordinator. The former Viking standout is set to take over the program after the stepping down of Kurt Friess and will look to turn around a 2-7 team from a season ago.

High schools in Kansas are set to return to training on June 1 as Parsons will begin its new season with a new coach in charge.