PARSONS, Kan. — Something at a southeast Kansas high school has a much different look.

It may look like a normal football locker room — but it’s a far cry from what Parsons used to have. And it’s thanks to a summer project by head coach, Jeff Schibi and his coaching staff.

They were looking at ways to improve things for the program and the student-athletes — and decided to start in here.

Gone are the old metal lockers and wooden benches. Schibi actually handmade all of the wooden lockers for the players.

He got financial help in the form of a $5,000 donation from the Parsons Area Community Foundation.

A cracked and damaged concrete floor was also sealed and painted blue.

“Us coaches, we just want to leave this program better than how we found it. And facilities are part of that equipment or part of that. And we’re revamping things here. And, you know, we want this to be a place where kids go for, you know, not only education but to be a part of a strong athletic program,” said Schibi.

The Vikings begin the season tomorrow night on the road against Prairie View. Their home opener is next Friday against Labette County.