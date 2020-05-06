Parsons High School head football coach steps down from program

PARSONS, Kan. — Kurt Friess announced via Twitter earlier today that he is stepping away from the head football coaching position at Parsons High School.
A little over two years ago, Friess joined the Vikings and helped the team earn its first playoff win since 1976. Parsons defeated Girard 6-0 with the lone touchdown coming from then-quarterback Gage Friess as a result of a 45-yard run in the third quarter.
Most recently, the Vikings finished the 2019-2020 season with a record of 2-7.
“… Given the uncertain nature of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, the football program would be better served with a head coach who can devote the time and energy the Viking football program deserves,” Friess said in the tweet.
“Lastly, I would like to thank the young men who played for me and those who coached with me. I hope they all know that I love every one of them and that I will be forever thankful to have had the opportunity to lead this program.”