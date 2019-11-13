Parsons and Pittsburg tied for first in SEK boys basketball poll

FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Parsons boys basketball team was one of the best in Class 4A last year, and they’ve been picked to finish in a tie for first in this season’s SEK preseason coaches poll.

The Vikings share the top spot with Pittsburg, but have one more first place vote than the Purple Dragons. Parsons has 4, Pittsburg received 3.

“You know those polls can work for you in a lot of ways, but sometimes they can also work against you, you know?” Parsons head coach Anthony Houk said. “I know that will motivate our guys, but I also know it’ll motivate Pittsburg.”

“Well you know it’s a preseason poll and that’s kind of how you treat it,” Pittsburg head coach Kiley Roelfs said. “You have those for a purpose and to kind of get the excitement built for the season and everything. We know that’s what it is, a preseason poll. We start practice on Monday and we start to try and figure out who we are and what we can be and we’re excited about that so we’ll let the chips fall where they may as we get going.”

Independence claimed the third spot, Chanute the fourth, Coffeyville fifth, Fort Scott sixth, and Labette County seventh.