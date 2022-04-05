JOPLIN, Mo. – Home runs were in plenty of supply at Warren Turner Field on Tuesday, with four different Lions hitting homers in Missouri Southern’s 16-7 non-conference victory over Missouri S&T.

The Lions were lead by Webb City grad Treghan Parker. The freshman went 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs and a home run. Nate Mieszkowski, Cole Robinson and Chayton Beck had home runs as well.

Beck started the game on the mound and went two and two thirds of an inning with a strikeout. Chase Beiter came in in relief and picked up the win. The senior pitched four and a third innings, striking out five.

The Lions will be in action this weekend as Southern travels to Central Missouri for a three-game set beginning on Friday. Those game times have been moved up on Friday and Saturday in anticipation of colder weather. Friday’s game will begin at 3 pm, while Saturday and Sunday will start at 1 pm.