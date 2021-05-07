Parish becomes D2 strikeout king as Lions split with Rogers State

JOPLIN, Mo. — No one has struck out more batters in Division 2 history than Missouri Southern lefty Zach Parish.

Parish struck out eight in five innings, moving his all-time strikeout total to 479 and setting a new Division 2 record in the process. Parish breaks the previous record that was set by Danny Lampley of Wingate from 1995-98. Parish also set his record in 23 fewer innings than Lampley did.

Parish allowed one unearned run and scattered three hits in moving to 10-1 on the season as the Lions defeated Rogers State 12-6 in game one of Friday’s doubleheader. Southern would fall 7-2 in game two, splitting the twinbill.

The two teams will matchup in the regular-season finale tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm. It will be Senior Day at Warren Turner Field where the Lions will honor their seven seniors on the roster.

