JOPLIN, Mo. — The fourth ranked Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team hosted Barclay on Friday night, with a chance to clinch the Midwest Christian College Conference (MCCC).

The Ambassadors were forced to play without Kamryn Gentry, who was absent due to personal reasons. Gentry leads NCCAA Division II in rebounds and field goal percentage, and ranks second in blocked shots.

Despite Gentry’s absence, Ozark Christian rallied from behind a first quarter deficit to take an 83-65 win. College Heights alum Emmy Colin recorded a double-double in the win, with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Makenzie Purinton also had 19 points, and Darian Carr had 18. Taylor Peterson chipped in 10 rebounds. The Ambassadors remain undefeated in conference play, with a spotless 11-0 record.

After clinching the MCCC, they’ll play their final game of the regular season on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., in which they’ll host Manhattan Christian. Then, they’ll head to the MCCC tournament in Moberly, Mo. on Thursday, February 17.