Thursday afternoon, the Ozark Christian College volleyball program went through with the second day of its junior high camp.

The camp began Wednesday and the third and final day will be Friday. The camp takes place from 1:30 to 4:30 each day. This is the second week Ozark has hosted a junior high camp after they had one from June 21-23.

The girls in attendance had the chance to learn from Ozark players and were led in several volleyball drills, while also getting to compete in games and contests. We had the chance to speak with a couple of the Ozark players and ask about what makes the camp special.

Mariah Wicklund said, “Just to be able to get out there and do drills with them that we do as college players and to be able to just share the light of Christ also with them is probably one of the biggest blessings just to be able to show them that we can play the sport and enjoy it for God also and give all the glory to Him as well.”

Kate Tweedy said, “My favorite part about this camp is to barely tweak what they’ve already learned and be able to still see a huge difference throughout the camp. Day one versus day three is a really fun comparison to see how much they’ve grown and learned just from this camp.”